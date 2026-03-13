Britain says allies should keep pressure on Russia after US eases oil sanctions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

"All partners should maintain pressure on Russia and its war chest,” the spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

– Britain and its partners should maintain collective pressure on Russia through sanctions, a Downing Street spokesperson said on March 13 , joining a chorus of European criticism of the US after Washington eased sanctions on Russian oil.

“It’s obviously a decision for the US, but our position is clear. All partners should maintain pressure on Russia and its war chest,” the spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters.

The US has issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea, in order to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war.

But European allies criticised the move, which risks complicating Western efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for the war in Ukraine.

The spokesperson said Western sanctions had deprived the Russian state of at least US$450 billion (S$575 billion) since the start of the war in Ukraine, adding “our sanctions are working”.

He said that collective pressure was the best way to achieve a fair peace in Ukraine and stop Russian support for hostile actors around the world including Iran.

“We remain committed to exerting maximum economic pressure on Russia in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. REUTERS