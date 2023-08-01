Britain sanctions six as Putin critic jailed for 25 years

Vladimir Kara-Murza was being “persecuted by the Russian regime for his anti-war stance”. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

LONDON - Britain on Monday sanctioned “key figures involved in deplorable sentencing” of dual national dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza after a Russian court dismissed his appeal against a 25-year sentence.

London announced it had sanctioned six figures – three judges, two prosecutors and an expert witness – for their role in it called “his politically motivated targeting”.

They added that Kara-Murza was being “persecuted by the Russian regime for his anti-war stance”.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has called for the immediate release of the dual British national.

“The rejection of Vladimir Kara-Murza’s appeal following his sentencing on bogus charges highlights the depravity of the Russian regime,” said Mr Cleverly.

“Today we’ve sanctioned six people connected with his case, sending a clear message that the UK will not stand for this treatment of one of its citizens.”

Those sanctioned include two Moscow City Court judges who convicted and sentenced Kara-Murza and the lead prosecutor in the trial.

London had already sanctioned five individuals over the case – a judge, two investigators involved in the trial and two Federal Security Service, or FSB, agents involved in the arrest.

Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy, which his lawyers say is due to two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017.

The condition has worsened in prison, his lawyer said.

Kara-Murza has over the years pleaded in the United States and Europe for the adoption of individual sanctions against Russian officials.

In his last words in court in April, Kara-Murza stood by his political work, including the criticism of the offensive in Ukraine that led to his conviction.

“Not only do I not repent for any of it – I am proud of it,” he said. AFP

