Britain’s Supreme Court blocks Scotland’s fresh independence bid

LONDON - Britain’s top court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a blow to nationalists.

“The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” Robert Reed, the president of the UK Supreme Court, said.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “disappointed” by the decision.

“A law that doesn’t allow Scotland to choose our own future without (UK parliament) consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership,” the Scottish National Party leader tweeted, while stressing she respected the ruling.

Ms Sturgeon’s devolved government in Edinburgh wanted to hold a vote in October next year on the question: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The British government, which oversees constitutional affairs for the whole country, has repeatedly refused to give Edinburgh the power to hold a referendum.

It considers that the last one – in 2014, when 55 per cent of Scots rejected independence – settled the question for a generation.

But Ms Sturgeon and her ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) say there is now an “indisputable mandate” for another independence referendum, particularly in light of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Most voters in Scotland opposed Brexit.

Scotland’s last parliamentary election returned a majority of pro-independence lawmakers for the first time.

At a hearing in the UK Supreme Court last month, lawyers for the government in London argued that the Scottish government could not decide to hold a referendum on its own.

Permission had to be granted because the constitutional make-up of the four nations of the United Kingdom was a “reserved” matter for the government in London.

Lawyers for the Scottish government had said they want a ruling on the rights of the devolved parliament in Edinburgh if London continues to block an independence referendum.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, Scotland’s top law officer, said Scottish independence was a “live and significant” issue in Scottish politics.