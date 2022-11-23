News analysis

Britain’s main opposition supports government on tight border controls

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Confederation of Business Industry annual conference on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago
LONDON - The head of Britain’s main opposition has sided with the government’s decision to maintain tight border controls and restrict the flow of migrants, despite severe labour shortages in the nation.

Addressing the annual conference of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the country’s influential business lobby, Mr Keir Starmer, leader of the centre-left Labour party, argued that the “days of cheap labour” must end and urged employers to wean themselves off “immigration dependency” by moving away from the “low-pay model.”

