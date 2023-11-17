Britain’s Guardian newspaper removes 21-year-old Osama bin Laden letter after it goes viral

LONDON - British newspaper The Guardian has removed from its website a 21-year-old message written by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, after it was shared several million times on social media.

Bin Laden’s “Letter to America” began being shared on TikTok on Tuesday, sparking a fierce debate about US backing for Israel in its current war against Hamas.

The transcript includes bin Laden’s assertion that the United States was attacked on Sept 11, 2001 due to its support of Israel.

Links to the original were replaced on the Guardian website with a statement saying it had been shared “without the full context”.

“This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden’s ‘letter to the American people’, which was reported on in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002,” it wrote.

“The transcript published on our website had been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualised it.”

Bin Laden’s message, released a year after 9/11, outlined his objections to Western activities in Muslim nations, condemning the US for its backing of Israel and its approach towards the Palestinian regions.

It also denounces what he described as Western “lies, immorality and debauchery” and argued that attacks against civilians and the US were justified as a result.

“They threw hundreds of thousands of soldiers against us and have formed an alliance with the Israelis to oppress us and occupy our land – that was the reason for our response on the eleventh,” it said.