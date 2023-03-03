Britain’s fresh produce shortages serve up blame game

LONDON - Shortages of fruit and vegetables – from broccoli, cucumbers and lettuce, to tomatoes, peppers and raspberries – have served up a blame game in Britain.

Are sparse shop shelves due to Brexit, bad weather in Spain, supermarket price wars, soaring energy bills on Ukraine war fallout, or the British government?

Faced with low stock, an increasing number of retailers are rationing, with some allowing no more than three purchases per customer for certain items.

The weekly shop for millions of Britons has also been blighted for months by a lack of eggs because of bird flu.

The government insists bad weather hit harvests in southern Europe and northern Africa, while the authorities and supermarket chains warn that shortages of fresh produce will continue for weeks.

Turnips row

London dismisses claims that Brexit is to blame, insisting it can gain control of agricultural policy after its departure from the European Union at the start of 2021.

Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas also told the Financial Times that Brexit was not the cause of shortages, while conceding that rising costs have forced some smaller producers to curb exports.

Mr Mark Spencer, Britain’s junior minister with responsibility for food, has urged supermarket bosses to explain what they are doing to replenish shelves.

Environment Minister Therese Coffey, called on Britons to eat more local seasonal produce such as turnips rather than imported foodstuffs in short supply.

That triggered a row over the suggestion that Britons – already facing a cost-of-living crisis sparked by rampant inflation – embrace turnips, generally considered a boring root vegetable.

Experts, meanwhile, believe the problem runs deeper than merely bad growing conditions in key fruit and vegetable producers Spain and Morocco.