Britain’s fossil fuel car ban delay may only stall investment, say analysts

LONDON - Britain’s decision to delay a ban on new fossil fuel car sales may make little difference to the pace of a shift to electric vehicles (EVs), even though the news drew anger from automakers worried about supply chains and investment uncertainty.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to face a tough election in 2024, said the five-year delay to 2035 was not political and was about “doing what’s right for the country”.

Following polarised debate over emissions charges on older more-polluting vehicles, he said he was seeking to help those stung by the cost-of-living crisis and unable to afford expensive EVs.

Industry analysts, however, said Mr Sunak, above all, had undermined investment certainty when British companies are fighting to attract investors to a relatively small market cut loose from the European Union following Brexit.

Announced in 2020, the 2030 ban was touted by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom Mr Sunak has clashed, as a way to establish British global EV leadership. Britain’s goal was ahead of the 2035 ban in the EU, where most British-made cars are sold.

“We should have been at 2035 from day one, but it moved because it’s become part of a political debate,” said Mr Philip Nothard, UK insight and strategy director at car dealer services company Cox Automotive. “The timing sends the message that things can change again, making it difficult for companies to manage their investment strategies.”

Already, the 2030 deadline had some flexibility.

In the government’s original proposal, under a zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate on how many EVs carmakers have to sell, 80 per cent of new cars sold in the UK would be fully electric by 2030 – with low-emission hybrids allowed until 2035.

Under the new mandate that the government could make public as early as this week, the 80 per cent 2030 electric target should remain, with the other 20 per cent a mixture of fossil fuel models and hybrids until 2035.

While some carmakers have complained, Jaguar Land Rover said: “We look forward to the certainty the ZEV Mandate will bring.”

In 2022, around 1.6 million new cars were sold in Britain, just 2 per cent of global sales, meaning the country has little impact on overall figures.

Global carmakers have already bet big on electric, partly because it is too expensive to make combustion engine cars while also investing heavily in EVs.

Britain’s delay “won’t make much of a difference”, said Mr Andy Leyland, managing director of Supply Chain Insights. “Legacy automotive needs to go full electric to be able to compete on cost with Tesla and Chinese producers.”