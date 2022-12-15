Britain’s ex-PM Boris Johnson earns over $1.67m for speeches since quitting

LONDON – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has already earned more than £1 million (S$1.67 million) for giving paid speeches since leaving office in September, according to an official register of British parliamentarians’ interests.

Famous for his rhetorical flourishes, Mr Johnson has, in recent months, delivered speeches to bankers in New York, insurers in the United States, a summit organised by broadcaster CNN in Portugal and another talk in India.

He received payments ranging from £215,000 to £277,000 each time, according to the official document published on the British Parliament’s website that lists lawmakers’ financial interests.

Mr Johnson, 58, left Downing Street after announcing his resignation in July following a series of scandals that tarnished his premiership, but still serves as an MP for the ruling Conservative party.

He attempted to make a spectacular political comeback after the rapid demise of his successor, Ms Liz Truss, triggered another Conservative leadership contest, but Tory MPs backed his former finance minister Rishi Sunak instead.

Mr Johnson, who remains popular with Tory members, has not ruled out another bid for the top job, saying he was “well-placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024”, as the main opposition Labour party rides high in the polls. AFP