Britain’s economic stagnation leaves households $14k worse off

LONDON – Fifteen years of economic stagnation have left the typical UK household £8,300 (S$14,000) poorer than peers in countries like France and Germany, according to a major report on the state of the nation.

The finding from the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics (LSE) accompanied proposals to shake the UK out of its economic malaise by boosting growth, raising living standards and cutting inequality.

The 300-page report could help shape the agenda for a Labour government under its leader Keir Starmer if they win the next election.

The researchers proposed sweeping measures to boost productivity by closing the wealth gap between Britain’s cities, championing services exports and increasing public investment.

“The UK has now seen 15 years of relative decline, with productivity growth at half the rate seen across other advanced economies,” Resolution said in the 300-page final report from its “Economy 2030 Inquiry,” a collaboration with the LSE.

The task is “huge but not insurmountable,” Resolution said. Were Britain to close the average income and inequality gap with Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, “the typical household would be 25 per cent – £8,300 – better off, with income gains of 37 per cent for the poorest households.”

Mr Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will speak at an event in London on Dec 4 to launch the report, with further comments from Bank of England officials and prominent economists.

The event reflects growing concerns across the political spectrum about Britain’s lagging economic performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. Growth has slowed and productivity, which is vital to raising living standards, has been particularly weak relative to equivalent nations.

The government’s current plans “are not serious,” Resolution said, just days after the Autumn Statement, when Hunt cut £20 billion of taxes but signalled public services faced big budget cuts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has put boosting the economy and slashing inflation at the heart of the government’s agenda, claiming Labour’s plans would threaten the progress that has been made.

“We have turned a corner,” Mr Sunak told reporters with him for the COP28 climate talks in Dubai. “We have grown the economy, and we are now focused on controlling spending and controlling welfare so we can cut taxes. The Labour Party want to borrow £28bn a year. That’s just going to push up inflation.”

Resolution said a new economic strategy is needed and politicians must be honest about the trade offs involved. The think tank called for more public investment and funding for public services, but said taxes need to rise.

For now, the current strategy has left the economy sputtering and workers getting poorer in real terms as productivity has fallen behind other comparable nations.