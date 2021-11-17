Britain records another 37,243 new Covid-19 cases

LONDON (XINHUA) - Britain registered 37,243 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,637,190, according to official figures released on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The country also reported a further 214 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total at 143,159. The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,696 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The latest data came as research has found the National Health Service (NHS) is facing the "most difficult winter in its history", with almost 90 per cent of hospital trust leaders feeling extremely concerned.

NHS Providers, which carried out the survey, said that while cases of Covid-19 are well below their peak in January, some trusts are beyond full stretch, it said.

The organisation is urging the government to offer cash bonuses of about £500 (S$912) to stop social care staff leaving for jobs in "hospitality, supermarkets, or online firms such as Amazon".

Around 88 per cent of people aged 12 years and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicated.

Nearly 23 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.