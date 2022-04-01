Britain prohibits maintenance of Russian planes, ships

LONDON • Britain has put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance of aircraft and ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

The sanctions came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said Western powers should tighten the economic noose around Russia until it withdraws all its forces from Ukraine.

The government is acting in concert with Western allies to try to cripple the Russian economy as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It has targeted Russia's access to the international financial system, industries like shipping and defence, and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

The United States yesterday also announced new sanctions on Russia's economy, targeting what it said was the country's biggest chipmaker and largest exporter of microelectronics. Joint Stock Company Mikron, which the US said is a critical Russian chipmaker and key manufacturer of integrated circuits and electronic components, was one of 21 entities and 13 individuals hit with penalties.

Mikron also produces the domestic chip used for Russia's national payment card system.

Meanwhile, Britain's new legislation prohibits maintenance work on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

"Today's legislation adds new routes at our disposal to deprive oligarchs' access to their luxury toys," Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said.

"Our economic and transport sanctions are working to suffocate those most complicit in Putin's regime, ensuring that no one on British soil can support Putin's inhuman assault in Ukraine."

The new powers were immediately used against oil tycoon Evgeny Shvidler, who has close business links to fellow billionaire Roman Abramovich. Also targeted is billionaire Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank, the statement said.

The measures complement those already imposed by Britain and other states, as well as commercial decisions already taken by key industry players.

Boeing and Airbus have already halted supplies of components to Russia while the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russian aviation.

Ship engine-makers such as Finland's Wartsila have suspended ties with Russia and German counterpart MAN Energy Solutions is reviewing contracts.

Russia's maritime sector is also grappling with the winding down of other services, including ship certification by leading foreign providers, shipping companies pulling out, and Western sanctions being imposed on its leading ocean transporter Sovcomflot.

Britain said its new legislation also extended the finance, trade and shipping sanctions imposed on Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, to territory not controlled by Kyiv in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Mr Johnson told lawmakers in Parliament that to lift Group of Seven sanctions simply in return for a Russian ceasefire in Ukraine would go "straight into Putin's playbook", adding: "My view is we should intensify sanctions with a rolling programme until every single one of his troops is out of Ukraine."

He also said that the government was looking at "going up a gear" in its military aid to Ukraine.

Following peace talks this week in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia, reports suggested Britain, France and the US could sign up to guarantee Ukraine's security in return for a Russian withdrawal. Mr Johnson ruled out giving Ukraine the equivalent of Nato's Article Five, which says an attack on one member is an attack on all.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE