Britain PM Theresa May's letter asking for only short extension for Brexit came as shock to EU

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The European Union had no idea about what was in Mrs Theresa May's Brexit letter until she called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker shortly before addressing UK Parliament at lunchtime.

It came as a surprise.

Senior EU diplomats who had been kept in the loop about discussions between London and Brussels in recent days had been told that Mrs May would probably ask for a "hybrid" extension that would keep the UK in the bloc for a short period if the deal is passed next week, and a long one if not, officials said.

Mrs May's de facto deputy had also given that impression during private meetings in Brussels on Tuesday (March 19), officials said. That prompted the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to double down on his insistence that a long extension could only be granted if there was a major new "event" in Britain, such as an election or a second referendum.

But the letter Mrs May sent, after coming under pressure from the pro-Brexit wing of her government, suggested nothing of the sort.

JUNE 30

The note to the EU sets out her plan to put the deal back to Parliament for a third time, with an extension until June 30 to allow for outstanding legislation. That date allows the UK to avoid participating in European Parliament elections, which the EU said is a prerequisite for any delay that might overrun.

The EU's plan A - even if officials think it is unlikely - is still to hope that the British Parliament backs Mrs May's plan next week - in the nick of time.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday (March 21), leaders are likely to allow an extension pending that result, officials said. That is why European Council President Donald Tusk said such a delay "will be possible" if the elected of House of Commons - which has twice rejected the deal - decides to back it.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said it is time to cut the British "some slack".

WHAT IF SHE FAILS?

EU officials say they see the risk of a looming catastrophe and the mood in Brussels is bleak as they realise that Mrs May has backed them into a corner too.

Behind the scenes, governments are urging the EU to call a crisis summit for March 28 - the day before Brexit is supposed to happen - where they will try to work out what to do next. That could involve trying to persuade Mrs May into an extension whatever the circumstances, even if just to give both sides more time to plan for a disorderly crash-out, an official said.

Despite countries like France and Belgium playing hardball in public, EU officials said that averting a calamitous no-deal on March 29 is now the priority and they are very unlikely to push the UK out without a safety net because it would damage them too.

Officials predicted the discussion at Thursday's summit, after Mrs May has addressed the 27 remaining leaders, will not be as tense as once expected - when they thought this would be the moment that would decide the UK's fate.

Leaders know they have dodged having to make the really difficult choice: what to do if Mrs May's deal does not pass. That historic decision might now not happen until within 24 hours of the UK's scheduled exit - very much in keeping with EU tradition.