Britain plugs nursing gaps with international staff amid WHO concern

LONDON - Britain recruited a record number of international nurses in the last financial year to plug hospital staffing shortages, with as many as 10 per cent coming from so-called “red-list” countries where health staff should not be actively recruited.

Britain has long hired from abroad to staff its state-run National Health Service (NHS), and its vote to leave the European Union in 2016 meant the number of EU staff has dropped sharply in recent years.

In the year to March, nearly half of the 52,148 nurses, midwives and nursing associates who joined the British register were internationally educated, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Nearly 3,500 came from Nigeria, which is on the the World Health Organisation’s safeguards list.

The two biggest international contributors to Britain’s nursing workforce – India and the Philippines – are not on the red-list.

The WHO has warned that poorer countries are increasingly losing healthcare workers to wealthier countries, and has flagged concern over active recruitment in some countries.

Professor Jim Buchan, senior visiting fellow at the Health Foundation, said the numbers arriving in Britain from red-list countries, notably Nigeria and Ghana, had gone up markedly.

“The requirement of (WHO) member states is not to actively recruit from these countries, but what the data can’t tell us is how these nurses have come to be on the UK register,” he said.

Ms Caroline Waterfield, director of development and employment at NHS Employers, said hospital trusts and others who hire staff in England’s NHS have been told to work only with agencies that are accredited, vetted and not operating in red-list countries.

“The bit which has always been a bit more tricky is if individuals apply themselves,” she said.

The rules do not stop individuals based in red-list countries applying for jobs in Britain, and while an agency may not actively recruit them, community links to people already in the country might mean people apply more from certain countries.

Mr Paul Wanyonyi Simiyu is a nurse from Kenya who came to Britain four years ago.

Kenya is on Britain’s “amber” list, meaning any active nurse recruitment has to be through a bilateral agreement Britain has with Kenya.