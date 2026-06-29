Britain plans ‘hybrid’ warship to replace ageing destroyer fleet

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The new ships will be British-built, supporting jobs across the nation and giving the Royal Navy a capability built for modern warfare, Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said.

LONDON – Britain has scrapped plans to replace its ageing warships with a new destroyer and will instead procure at least six so-called common combat vessels as it seeks to prepare the military for modern warfare.

The new “hybrid” warships will replace the current fleet of Type 45 destroyers with delivery expected from the early 2030s. Earlier plans for a Type 83 destroyer will no longer go ahead.

Reflecting a shift toward drones instead of conventional hardware, the new ship will act as a control hub for uncrewed systems in the air, on the surface and under the sea, the defence ministry said in a statement on June 28 .

The aim is to extend the Royal Navy’s reach, resilience and firepower without a proportional increase in crew or cost.

“These common combat vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face,” said Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis in the statement.

“Developed with exceptional British innovators, the new ships will be British-built, supporting jobs across the nation and giving the Royal Navy a capability built for modern warfare,” Jarvis said.

The proposals are set to be announced in the long-awaited defence investment plan, which has been delayed since late 2025 amid wrangling over the amount of money needed to future-proof the military.

Jarvis, who took up the post just weeks ago after his predecessor John Healey resigned in protest, has reworked the plan to prioritise the army’s rapid-reaction force and strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s deterrence and defence in the Arctic region.

The government blueprint is due to be published as soon as next week ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Ankara starting July 7. All NATO leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend. BLOOMBERG