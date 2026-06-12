Britain offers meningitis shot to 1 million students after outbreak

An outbreak in Kent earlier in 2026 that resulted in two deaths was the largest and fastest growing Britain has ever seen.

Britain is rolling out a meningitis vaccination programme to around 1 million young people, using GSK Plc’s shot, following unusual clusters of the disease in the country.

The National Health Service will offer the two-dose regimen, called Bexsero, to young adults finishing school and entering university for the first time. The vaccination programme is meant to protect those at highest risk from meningococcal B disease, while officials assess whether a wider immunisation campaign is needed.

An outbreak in Kent earlier in 2026 that resulted in two deaths was the largest and fastest growing the country has ever seen. While the overall number of meningitis cases in Britain is similar to previous years, the pattern of clusters among young people is different.

“It’s been an unusual year because we have now had three rather unusual clusters of MenB disease, where we have seen far more cases than we would have expected that are clustering together in one region,” said Shamez Ladhani, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, during a briefing.

“This has led to concerns that we might be going through a period where we might start seeing more meningococcal disease activity in the coming years.”

The Kent outbreak was linked to a nightclub, which led to super-spreading events. Students entering university for the first time, going to clubs and pubs as well as living in close quarters with one another, are at greatest risk of spreading the disease, said Ladhani.

Those who complete year 13 of their schooling this summer and were born between Sept 1, 2007, and Aug 31, 2008, as well as those under 25 who are starting university or moving into residential educational settings for the first time, will be eligible.

Ladhani said Britain as more than enough of GSK’s vaccine even if the number of people eligible for the shot changes.

The NHS already offers the MenB vaccine to babies. Another shot that protects against other strains of meningitis, called the MenACWY vaccine, is offered to people until they are 25 years old as part of a catch-up vaccination campaign. BLOOMBERG