Britain needs to step up defence spending faster, PM Starmer says

– Britain should step up and accelerate its defence spending, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Feb 16, following a report that the government is considering bringing forward its target to spend 3 per cent of economic output on defence.

Britain, which has warned of the risks posed by Russia, said in February 2025 that it would lift annual defence spending to 2.5 per cent of its gross domestic product by 2027 and aim for 3 per cent in the next Parliament, which is expected to begin after an election due in 2029.

The BBC reported that the government is now exploring ways to reach the 3 per cent target by 2029. It said no decision has been taken, but the government recognises current plans will not cover rising defence costs.

Asked whether he would bring the target forward to 2029, Mr Starmer echoed comments he made at the Munich Security Conference, where he said Europe has united to support Ukraine with the supply of weapons and munitions and to strengthen military readiness.

“We need to step up. That means on defence spending, we need to go faster,” Mr Starmer told reporters on Feb 16. “We’ve obviously made commitments already in relation to that, but it goes beyond just how much you spend.”

Latest NATO estimates show that Britain spent 2.3 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2024, above the alliance’s 2 per cent guideline. But like other European countries, it has faced US pressure to spend more to protect the continent.

Struggling with high debt and spending commitments, the government in 2025 cut its international aid budget to fund the hike in defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP. But it has yet to publish an investment plan with spending priorities, something that has frustrated the defence industry.

Britain’s budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said in 2025 that raising defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP would cost an additional £17.3 billion (S$29.8 billion) a year in 2029-30.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has struggled to stay on track with her plans to repair the public finances. The BBC said the Finance Ministry was believed to be cautious about the new defence spending proposals.

A government spokesman declined to comment on any revised plans, saying Britain is “delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War”. REUTERS