Britain, Japan to sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

LONDON - Britain and Japan are set to sign a “hugely significant” new defence deal that will allow British troops to deploy to Japan.

The agreement is the latest sign of Britain’s growing interest in the Asia-Pacific region, and Japan’s efforts to strengthen its alliances to face the challenges posed by China.

The deal creates a legal basis for the deployment of British and Japanese troops on each other’s territory for training and other operations.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office called it “the most significant defence agreement between the two countries in more than a century”.

“In the past 12 months, we have written the next chapter of the relationship between the UK and Japan – accelerating, building and deepening our ties,” said Mr Sunak.

“This Reciprocal Access Agreement is hugely significant for both our nations. It cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underlines our joint efforts to bolster economic security.”

Negotiations on the deal, to be signed at the historic Tower of London, began in 2021.

Japan last January signed a similar accord with Australia, and Tokyo has recently overhauled its defence and security policy to address growing pressure from China.

Dr Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, described the deal as “quite a significant step up for both countries in terms of their bilateral defence relationship”.

British ships and aircraft can visit Japan and vice-versa, but it’s “diplomatically complicated” and requires foreign ministry clearance each time.

The new agreement will create a “standing framework” instead.

That will make it easier to “bring a destroyer to visit Yokosuka, or to bring in an army group, or to bring in some Royal Marines who want to train with the Japanese amphibious forces”, Dr Graham said.

Japan has a pacifist post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

But last month, the government approved plans to hike defence spending to two per cent of GDP by 2027, up from the traditional one-per cent level, and warned that China poses the “greatest strategic challenge ever” to its security.

Britain has also become increasingly forceful in its approach to China, with Mr Sunak warning in November that Beijing poses a “systemic challenge” to British values and interests.