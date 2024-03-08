Britain to give Ukraine 10,000 drones to help in fight against Russian invasion

LONDON - Britain will supply Ukraine with more than 10,000 drones to aid its fight against Russia’s invasion, the government said on March 7, as Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Kyiv.

The defence ministry said it was spending a further £125 million (S$200 million) on “cutting-edge drones”, bringing its overall drone package to Ukraine to £325 million.

The money will deliver more than 10,000 drones for Ukraine’s armed forces throughout 2024, a statement read.

Most will be first-person view drones, as well as one-way attack drones, surveillance and maritime drones.

“I am ramping up our commitment to arm Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones coming directly from the UK’s world-leading defence industries,” said Mr Shapps, on his third visit to Ukraine, who met his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky.