Britain in shock after Catherine's cancer announcement

LONDON - After weeks of wild speculation, British people on March 23 digested the shock news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer, with many praising her courage while others criticised the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

Catherine revealed the news in a highly personal video released March 22, just weeks after King Charles III said he too is battling cancer.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with two of its most senior members simultaneously fighting serious illness.

Charles – 17 months into his reign when Buckingham Palace announced in February that he would be cancelling all public engagements – led tributes to his “beloved daughter-in-law”.

The ailing 75-year-old monarch spoke of his pride in “her courage in speaking as she did”.

Following other warm words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers hailed the courage of the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, heir to the throne.

“Kate, you are not alone” read the front of The Sun.

The tabloid said it was “hugely comforting” to hear Kate say she was getting stronger, and that “perhaps the world will now appreciate why so much secrecy surrounded her surgery in January”.

‘Privacy’ demand

Others hoped it would end the frenzied rumours. The Daily Mail tabloid took aim at the “social media trolls who have been peddling disgusting conspiracy theories to explain her absence from public life.”

The public also condemned media coverage of the princess however.

Stood outside Kensington Palace in London, Nathaniel Taylor, a 24-year-old government worker, said: “I think it’s really damning what happened to them, what the media has done, how they’ve reacted over these past couple of months.

“I think some speculation is inevitable but the lengths people were going to try and make things up it’s just (too much). Hopefully people take a look in the mirror.”

At Tower Bridge, Sofia, a 19-year-old student who did not give her family name, said she had seen “weird accusations” about the absence and that the true reason was “sad”.

“Obviously it was a much (more) serious matter”, she said.

In her statement Kate, as the princess is widely known, admitted the diagnosis was a “huge shock” and asked for “time, space and privacy” as she completes chemotherapy.

In the video – recorded Wednesday in Windsor, west of London, where the future queen and king live with their three young children – she insisted she was “well”.

She said it had taken them time to explain the situation to Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, “and to reassure them that I am going to be OK”.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate added.