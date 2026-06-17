Britain imposes rules targeting Google search fairness

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Under new requirements, Google must rank results using “objective and non-discriminatory criteria” and give businesses more information about how rankings work.

– Britain’s competition watchdog introduced new rules on June 17 requiring Google to be more fair and transparent in how it ranks search results, as part of moves tackling the technology giant’s dominance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) designated Google with “strategic market status” in 2025 , subjecting it to special requirements under new targeted measures focused on technology giants.

Under new requirements announced on June 17 , Google must rank results using “objective and non-discriminatory criteria” and give businesses more information about how rankings work.

The CMA also introduced a measure legally requiring Google to allow consumers to transfer their search data to third-party firms if they so choose, in order to receive more personalised features.

“Search is a vital gateway for businesses in the UK to reach customers, and clearer, predictable and more transparent ranking systems could give them greater scope to expand and invest,” said Will Hayter, CMA executive director for digital markets.

Google has six months to comply with the ranking rules and three months for the data requirements.

The latest rules follow a requirement imposed earlier in June on Google to allow British website owners to opt out of having their content used by its AI search feature.

The CMA said it expects to announce further conduct requirements over the summer. AFP