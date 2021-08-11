Britain grapples with work-from-home culture in civil service as a result of Covid-19

LONDON - British ministers have abandoned plans to force civil servants to return to full-time office work after more than 15 months of working from home because of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman flatly denied rumours that civil servants who refuse to return to their offices by the end of this month will suffer pay cuts.

"No, we have no plans for that approach", he said, adding that although Mr Johnson had made clear the benefits of working from the office, he also accepts that "flexible working is rightly here to stay".

But civil service trade unions are warning that government pressure to force workers back into their offices is likely to intensify. And senior officials acknowledge that the debate about future working arrangements is far from settled.

British government departments have been given a large leeway to decide on their own working arrangements. They are also allowed to decide how quickly they want their staff to go back to the office.

As a result, nobody knows for sure how many civil servants are now turning up to work as normal, and how many are still working from their living rooms.

According to media reports, only a quarter of the desks at Britain's Department for Education are currently filled, while the Treasury building, a vast pile next to the Downing Street residence of the prime minister from where the country's budget and taxes are managed, remains "like a ghost town".

Ministers have long debated what strategy they should adopt as Britain seeks to return to normal. Although much of the discussion was behind closed doors, a consensus is emerging in government circles that while insisting on civil servants returning to office for the full five days a week may be unrealistic in the short term, the aim should still be to encourage them to go back for as many days as possible.

Ministers point out that some of the jobs simply cannot be handled remotely from home because they rely on processing large quantities of paper or require direct interface with citizens.

This is the case, for instance, with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency under Britain's Department for Transport, which receives around 60,000 mail items each day from people registering their driving permits or car ownership. Paper applications now take up to 10 weeks to process, creating serious hardship.

Ministers also worry that a pervasive culture of working from home will create a potentially divisive distinction between the higher ranks of the civil service that will enjoy the mobility to discharge their duties from anywhere and younger workers who will have no such luxury but will be deprived of the fully functioning working office environment, which should be part of their training and an essential element in their promotion prospects.

Yet what worries senior officials most is statistical evidence that the country's labour force is particularly resistant to a full return to work in office.

According to Google mobility data, a website that tracks how communities respond to the pandemic, 40 per cent of Britons have still not returned to their offices, compared with only 30 per cent in countries such as the United States or Germany.

And that is apparently not because of specific fears in Britain about the pandemic; statistics about the number of Britons frequenting restaurants and bars, for instance, are comparable to those in other major industrialised nations.

One explanation for this is that millions of British workers must spend hours each day commuting in crowded trains to their offices, a routine that is not only tiresome but also expensive, costing up to 10 per cent of yearly earnings. So it is not surprising that after more than a year of dispensing with this chore, civil servants are reluctant to return to the old routine.

But ministers are worried that if this reluctance continues, it will have a severe impact on the economy of Britain's inner cities, where a lot of jobs in the catering and retail industry depend on the presence of large numbers of commuting workers.

A radical proposal making the rounds in government circles suggests that the pay bonus offered to civil servants working in central London and intended to compensate for the higher living costs of the British capital could be withdrawn for those who no longer intend to commute regularly.

For the moment, Mr Johnson has shelved the debate by ordering government departments to assess their office arrangements, and especially their ventilation facilities, to prevent pandemic flare-ups.

But everyone knows that, sooner rather than later, a more permanent decision about the working practices of the British government will have to be made.