Britain first to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON • Britain yesterday became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action would help it stem a surge of infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to grant emergency authorisation.

The approval is a vindication for a shot seen as essential for mass immunisations in the developing world as well as in Britain, but does not eliminate questions about trial data that make it unlikely to be approved so rapidly in the European Union or the United States.

"The NHS (National Health Service) will be able to deliver these shots into people's arms at the speed at which it can be manufactured," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. "I am also now, with this approval this morning, highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see our route out of this pandemic."

Mr Johnson called the approval a "triumph for British science".

Mr Hancock said hundreds of thousands of doses would be available to administer next week in Britain, which is already rolling out Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

The Oxford vaccine has been found in trials to be less effective than the Pfizer shot but, crucially for countries with more basic health infrastructure, can be stored and transported under normal refrigeration, rather than supercooled to minus 70 deg C.

India is keen to start administering the new shot next month. Chile is also interested.

Britain has set itself apart from other Western countries with its fast-track approach to vaccinations, having green-lighted the Pfizer vaccine weeks before the EU's European Medicines Authority (EMA) did so.

Uncertainty has swirled over the most effective dosing pattern for the Oxford vaccine since it released data last month showing a 90 per cent success rate for a half-dose followed by a full dose, but only 62 per cent - still usually more than enough for regulators - for two full doses.

The more successful outcome emerged, by accident, in a much smaller number of participants, all aged under 55, and more tests are ongoing to see if that rate holds up in a bigger set of volunteers.

AstraZeneca did not specify which regimen had been approved yesterday. The EMA has not yet received full data on the AstraZeneca vaccine and is unlikely to be able to approve it next month. A decision from the US regulator is also not imminent.

