Britain faces hard winter with Covid-19: PM Johnson

PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (Nov 26) the country faced a hard winter but that action taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus had prevented the NHS health service from being overwhelmed.

"We now have reason to hope that by spring, community testing and vaccines will combine to end this era of restrictions," Johnson said at a news conference.

"But to get there, we must first navigate a hard winter, when the burden on our NHS and cold weather favours the virus."

 

