Britain eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

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Easing the sanctions would allow the UK to import Russian crude oil refined in third countries.

LONDON – The British government said on May 20 that it had eased sanctions on imports of Russian jet fuel and diesel refined in third countries on May 20 , amid spiralling fuel prices caused by the Middle East war.

The trade licence that came into effect on May 20 is of “indefinite duration” according to the Department of Business and Trade website, and will be periodically reviewed.

It will allow the UK to import Russian crude oil refined in third countries such as India.

The government also issued a temporary licence loosening sanctions on liquefied natural gas originating from certain Russian plants.

Britain imposed a stringent sanctions regime against Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, targeting oil exports as well as over 3,000 individuals and companies.

The decision follows a US sanctions waiver for Russian oil cargoes already at sea, which was extended on May 18 for the second time as its war against Iran squeezes global oil supplies and sends energy prices soaring.

The European Union criticised the US waiver extension on May 19 at a meeting of G-7 finance ministers that the UK was a part of.

EU economics commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said it was not a time to “ease pressure on Russia”.

UK Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson said the sanctions easing was “protecting the UK national interest”.

“The government has announced yesterday this time-limited change to the rules around oil and refining given the extremes of the impacts of the conflict in Iran, and the impact of it washing up on our shores,” Mr Tomlinson told Sky News.

In retaliation to US-Israeli strikes launched in February, Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, though traffic in the key waterway has slowly edged higher during a ceasefire.

Opposition Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch denounced the move.

“After 18 months of ‘standing up to Putin’, the Labour govt quietly issued a licence allowing imports of Russian oil refined in third countries,” Ms Badenoch said on X. AFP