Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums, says minister Michael Gove

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday (Sept 22) as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

"It was the case that we were looking at a staged programme of more people returning, it wasn't going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans," Gove told BBC TV when he was asked if the Oct 1 plan would go ahead.

"We're looking at how we can for the moment pause that programme."