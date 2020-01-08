Britain condemns Iran's missile attacks on military bases in Iraq

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain on Wednesday (Jan 8) condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that host United States-led coalition forces including British personnel.

"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition - including British - forces," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation."

Iran launched missiles at US-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for a US drone strike last Friday on Iranian commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani, whose killing stoked fears of a new Middle East war.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at US targets in Iraq early on Wednesday. The US military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting US-led coalition personnel were targeted at about 1.30am Iraq time.

Iraq said 22 missiles were fired.