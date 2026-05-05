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Britain condemns Iranian strikes on the United Arab Emirates

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer deboards the airplane as he arrives at the airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer deboards the airplane as he arrives at the airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

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May 4 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

Starmer called on Iran to engage in diplomacy to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, the prime minister's office said.

"We stand in solidarity with the UAE and will continue to support the defence of our partners in the Gulf. This escalation must cease. Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved," Starmer said.

Iran hit several ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and set a UAE oil port ablaze, as U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to use the U.S. Navy to free up shipping provoked the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ago. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.