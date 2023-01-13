Britain closes in on deal to end rail strikes crippling commuters

LONDON – A deal may be in sight between British rail unions and train-operating companies to draw to a close months of crippling rail strikes, government officials familiar with the matter said.

However, an agreement with the health care unions to end strikes by nurses and paramedics appears further off and may take some weeks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is grappling with strikes across multiple industries that have ground public transport to a halt and disrupted the National Health Service in the middle of a winter crisis. Unions are demanding bigger pay rises to help their members cope with soaring inflation, as well as making demands on working conditions.

To date, the government has stood firm, arguing that pay in the rail sector is a matter for the train-operating companies and track operator Network Rail, while pay for NHS staff is based on recommendations by independent pay review bodies which ministers accepted in full. As a result, rail strikes have dragged on since the middle of 2022, while nurses in December staged their biggest ever walkout.

At the beginning of the week, ministers held meetings with unions across a range of sectors, though those talks did not immediately lift the threat of further strikes, with ambulance workers holding a second walkout on Wednesday and nurses preparing action next week.

Breaking ranks

Also on Wednesday, the bosses of three rail unions – Aslef, the TSSA and the RMT – told a House of Commons panel that they are not close to resolving their disputes with employers.

But Mr Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, was more optimistic, telling the same committee that there is an opportunity to move forward.

The RDG held separate meetings on Thursday with the RMT and the TSSA, after which the unions issued identical statements devoid of bellicose language and suggesting progress.

“We have had detailed discussions, and we are working jointly towards a revised offer,” they said. “Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming days.”

The RDG is meeting with both unions again on Friday, Mr Sunak’s spokesman, Mr Jamie Davies, told reporters on Friday, hailing the “positive soundings” that came out of the previous day’s discussions.

Expecting progress

“We hope and expect further progress in the coming days,” Mr Davies said. “What we want to see is an end to the disruption that people are facing on the railways.”

The Telegraph on Friday reported that the latest pay offer for unions is a 9 per cent pay increase split across two years. It also said ministers have softened their stance on insisting train guards are phased out, leaving services managed only by the train driver.

That’s a development that, if true, could help unlock resolution because it is a red line for the unions.