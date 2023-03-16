Britain bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns

LONDON – Britain on Thursday announced a ban on TikTok on government devices, a move that follows other Western countries that have barred the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

“We are going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect,” Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told Parliament.

The ban does not include personal devices, and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok is required on government devices for operational reasons, Mr Dowden added.

“This is a proportionate move based on a specific risk with government devices,” he said.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has been reviewing whether TikTok should be barred from government phones, while the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app.

When asked earlier in the week about a potential ban on TikTok, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said understanding the challenges posed by these apps was “incredibly important”.

TikTok has said it would be disappointed by such a ban. REUTERS