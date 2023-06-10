Brexit to 'Partygate': The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

LONDON - Mr Boris Johnson was once likened by a member of his party to a “greased piglet” for his ability to bounce back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians.

However, his luck has continued to fade as Covid-era party scandals forced him to quit as a member of parliament less than a year after they helped push him out of office as prime minister.

The 58-year-old populist angrily quit as MP in the midst of an investigation into whether he repeatedly lied to parliament over lockdown-breaking parties when he was in office, which he slammed as a “kangaroo court.”

His resignation pre-empted a finding which could force a humiliating fight to retain his MP seat, which he held by a slim majority.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically... with such egregious bias,” he said.

Mr Johnson led the Tories to a thumping 80-seat majority in the December 2019 general election on a promise to “get Brexit done”.

That allowed him to railroad through parliament his divorce deal with the European Union, unblocking years of political paralysis.

But he was undone by his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, “Partygate” and a succession of other scandals that led to a ministerial rebellion in July last year.

Even though he quit as prime minister, rumours have persisted that Mr Johnson – a thrice-married father of at least eight children – had not given up hope of another shot at the top job.

‘Cavalier’

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had a conventional rise to power for a Conservative politician: first the elite Eton College, then Oxford University.

At Eton, his teachers bemoaned his “cavalier attitude” to his studies and the sense he gave that he should be treated as “an exception”.

Mr Johnson’s apparent attitude that rules were for other people was amply demonstrated in 2006 when he inexplicably rugby tackled a football opponent in a charity game.