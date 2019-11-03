Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

LONDON (REUTERS) - Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next month's election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal.

"I have thought very hard about this: How do I serve the cause of Brexit best?" he told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday (Nov 3).

"Do I find a seat and try to get myself into Parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one."

Johnson on Friday rejected a call from the Brexit Party to drop the deal he negotiated with the European Union last month in order to form a new electoral pact, saying that he could put his deal through Parliament after any election win.

Johnson had previously pledged to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal on Oct 31, before lawmakers voted to force him to seek an extension until Jan 31.