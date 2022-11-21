Brexit debate returns with Sunak under pressure on immigrants

LONDON – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under pressure on Monday to ease economic tensions with the European Union and let more skilled workers into Britain to address the country’s economic problems.
Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), urged Mr Sunak to settle a dispute with the EU over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to unlock more opportunities for trade and to ease immigration restrictions which are adding to the cost-of-living crisis.
“We’ve got an immigration system that’s far too nervous about bringing in the skills we need,” Mr Danker said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Lizzy Burden.
He argued that the shortage of workers is adding to the “stagflation” pressures in Britain’s economy.
Mr Danker is due to appear alongside Mr Sunak at the CBI’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday morning.
The prime minister’s team is seeking to head off a fresh dispute over Britain’s approach to trade with the EU.
No. 10 denied a report in the Sunday Times that Britain is considering pushing for a Swiss-style relationship with the EU, an idea that had angered Brexit hardliners.
Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke said on Twitter that he hoped that wasn’t under consideration, and former UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage said “this level of betrayal will never be forgiven”.
Mr Danker said that the government should avoid opening up the broader debate over Brexit and focus on potential benefits from the existing deal, such as partnerships in science and mutual recognition of professional qualifications. Those initiatives are being held up by the dispute over Northern Ireland.
“Forget about the Swiss deal,” Mr Danker said. “We just want the Boris Johnson Brexit deal to be implemented and that’s not happening right now because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
Switzerland is a member of the European Free Trade Association, which, thanks to about 120 bilateral accords, participates in the single market for most goods.
But it also has to accept free movement of labour, EU market regulations and makes annual payments to the bloc’s budget – all of which are red lines to hardline Brexiteers on the right of Sunak’s Conservative Party.
Trade hit
The push-back shows the bind Mr Sunak is in as he and Jeremy Hunt seek to boost Britain’s economy, which the Chancellor of the Exchequer said last week is already in a recession that’s predicted to last through 2023.
Hunt last Thursday unveiled a £55 billion (S$90 billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts as he sought to restore the confidence of markets in the economy two months after former prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.
The government’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, estimates Brexit will lower Britain’s trade intensity by 15 per cent over the longer term.
This is despite the promises of those who campaigned for the divorce that it would allow the country to become a more agile trading nation.
Instead, British businesses trading with Europe have faced extra red tape.
Meanwhile Britain is still in a standoff with the bloc over trading arrangements between Northern Ireland – which still follows EU rules – and Great Britain. While a Swiss-style deal would ease those tensions, the British government issued a statement on Sunday calling the Times report “categorically untrue”.
“This government is focused on using our Brexit freedoms to create opportunities that drive growth and strengthen our economy,” according to the statement.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay, a former Brexit secretary, told BBC TV on Sunday that a Swiss-style deal isn’t on the cards “and I certainly don’t recognise that story”.
Mending fences
Nevertheless, there are signs Mr Sunak’s administration is trying to repair the fractious relationship with the EU that prevailed under Mr Johnson, who negotiated the Brexit deal, and his short-lived successor Ms Truss, who promoted legislation to unilaterally break with the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol governing the region’s trade.
The European Commission told members last week that relations with London have improved under Mr Sunak, though that hasn’t yet translated into concrete changes in British positions on Northern Ireland.
“Having unfettered trade with our neighbours and countries all over the world is very beneficial to growth,” Mr Hunt told BBC Radio last Friday, adding that in the years ahead, the Britain will be “able to remove the vast majority of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU” while remaining outside the Single Market. BLOOMBERG