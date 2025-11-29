Breast cancer patients in Britain harmed by state-run surgery unit: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A BBC investigation said a number of women had been left “traumatised” by their breast cancer treatment at the facility (posed photo).

LONDON - Dozens of women with breast cancer in north-east England suffered “physical and psychological harm” due to “delayed diagnosis, unnecessary procedures, or missed opportunities”, a scathing report has found.

The review, commissioned by the area’s state-run regional health authority into its own Breast Surgery Services unit and released Nov 24, followed “escalating concerns” about various aspects of its performance.

A BBC investigation published on Nov 28 reported a number of women had been left “traumatised” by their breast cancer treatment at the facility, telling the broadcaster they felt “butchered” by surgery.

The 232-page report ordered by County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust (CDDFT) uncovered “a decade of systemic failures in clinical oversight, governance, and leadership” at the breast cancer unit.

“Patients experienced avoidable harm, including delayed diagnoses, unnecessary mastectomies and axillary clearance, and benign procedures that were not clinically indicated,” it concluded.

Axillary clearance removes lymph nodes in the armpit (axilla) close to the breast.

“These failures resulted in significant physical, emotional and psychological consequences for patients and staff,” the report added.

The report raised concerns that millions of pounds were spent delivering services at private clinics where Trust consultants also had roles, presenting “potential conflicts of interest”.

More than 200 cases are now being investigated at CDDFT, with 43 reported to involve “significant harm”, according to the BBC.

It said one death was also being examined.

The Trust apologised on Nov 24 for the failings, saying new leadership already in place would implement “a comprehensive programme of reform and improvement”. AFP