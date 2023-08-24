Brazil's Lula supports inclusion of African Union in G20

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said the BRICS countries support the inclusion of the African Union in the Group of 20 nations.

He spoke during a news conference in Johannesburg. REUTERS

