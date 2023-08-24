Brazil's Lula supports inclusion of African Union in G20

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said the BRICS countries support the inclusion of the African Union in the Group of 20 nations.
He spoke during a news conference in Johannesburg. REUTERS
