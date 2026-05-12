Brazilian flotilla activist returns home, alleges torture during Israel detention

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said he and a Spanish national suffered "all kinds of violations".

SAO PAULO – Brazilian activist Thiago Avila returned to Sao Paulo on May 11 following his detention and deportation from Israel, where he alleged he was tortured and witnessed abuses of Palestinian prisoners during 10 days in custody.

Mr Avila and Spanish national Abu Keshek were part of the second Global Sumud Flotilla that launched from Spain on April 12 attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering aid. The two men were arrested and taken to Israel after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla, while more than 100 other pro-Palestinian activists were taken to Crete.

Mr Avila and Mr Abu Keshek were held under suspicion of offences including aiding the enemy and contact with a terrorist group. Both denied the allegations. They were released on May 9 and handed to immigration authorities for deportation.

“My return was simply a correction of a serious violation. I was kidnapped by Israel, I wasn’t imprisoned,” Mr Avila told reporters after his arrival at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport.

Mr Avila claimed that he and Mr Abu Keshek suffered “all kinds of violations” during their detention, adding that Palestinian prisoners in nearby cells experienced worse treatment.

Israel dismissed claims by human rights group Adalah, which represented the men in a court hearing in Israel, that the men had been tortured in custody, and said all measures taken were in accordance with the law.

The governments of Spain and Brazil have said the detention was unlawful.

“We need to defeat (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu and (US President) Donald Trump, we need to defeat the war criminals,” Mr Avila said as supporters held signs calling for Brazil to cut ties with Israel.

Gaza is largely run by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West.

The group’s Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel started the Gaza war that has left much of the enclave’s population homeless and dependent on aid – that humanitarian agencies say is arriving too slowly. REUTERS