Brazil could buy another 20 Gripen jets, Sweden says

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STOCKHOLM, June 4 - Brazil has expressed interest in purchasing 20 additional Gripen model E and F fighter jets from Sweden's Saab, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday.

The aircraft would be manufactured in Brazil, Jonson told a joint press conference in Stockholm with his Brazilian counterpart, Defence Minister Jose Mucio.

Brazil in 2014 agreed to buy 36 Gripen fighter jets, and in 2023 Brazil's Embraer SA and Saab launched a production line in Brazil for the aircraft, with the South American country saying it may place more orders.

The first jets of the original deal have already been delivered and the remainder are expected to be handed over by 2027.

On Thursday, Jonson and Mucio signed a declaration of intent to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries, the Swedish minister told reporters.

"Brazil expresses an interest in going beyond the 36 Gripen... and purchasing an additional 20 Gripens," Jonson added.

Saab would also set up a research and development unit in Brazil as part of the deeper collaboration, he added.

During Mucio's visit to Sweden, Saab showcased its first Gripen F, a two-seat version of the jet developed for Brazil. REUTERS