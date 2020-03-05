Bosnia confirms its first case of coronavirus

SARAJEVO (REUTERS) - Bosnia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, television in the country's Serb-dominated region reported on Thursday (March 5), quoting the health ministry.

The case was confirmed in the Serb republic but there were no details available immediately, the RTRS said. The regional health ministry will hold a news conference at 8am GMT.

Bosnia is divided into two regions, one dominated by Serbs and the other by Croats and Bosniak Muslims.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, has infected more than 95,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,200.