Boris Johnson's new Cabinet unlikely to silence rumblings in his Conservative Party

LONDON - Less than two years after winning a crushing parliamentary majority, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to growing criticism of his government's performance, by ordering a significant reshuffle of his Cabinet.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, widely perceived to have bungled the handling of the Afghanistan crisis, has been demoted to the position of Minister of Justice, while Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, accused of mismanaging the school system during the Covid-19 pandemic, was sacked.