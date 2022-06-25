Boris Johnson, Tories suffer double blow in by-elections

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was defeated in two parliamentary by-elections yesterday, prompting the resignation of the party's chairman and renewing speculation about the future of Britain's embattled leader.

The losses - one in the Conservatives' traditional southern heartlands and in a northern England seat won from Labour in the last election - suggest that the electoral coalition Mr Johnson brought together at the 2019 national election may be fracturing.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party won the seat of Tiverton and Honiton with a majority of over 6,000, overturning a majority of more than 24,000 that was won by the Conservatives in 2019.

The Liberal Democrats said it was the biggest ever majority to be overturned at a British parliamentary by-election, suggesting that other Conservative lawmakers may be at risk of losing their seats in the party's southern heartlands.

"Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain. They've sent a loud and clear message: It's time for Boris Johnson to go, and go now," the winning Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Foord said in his victory speech.

In the separate parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England, the opposition Labour party also defeated the Conservatives.

Mr Johnson led the Conservatives to their biggest majority in three decades at the 2019 national election, winning praise from his party for his ability to win in traditionally Labour-voting areas in the north and central England.

However, the loss of Wakefield could indicate that his ability to win again in these areas at the next national election, expected in 2024, has been compromised too.

The chairman of the ruling Conservatives resigned after the loss, raising fresh concerns about Mr Johnson's leadership and his faltering appeal to voters.

The elections "are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party", Mr Oliver Dowden said in a letter to Mr Johnson.

"We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility, and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office," he said.