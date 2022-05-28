Boris Johnson looking beyond 'partygate' but more hurdles loom

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Boris Johnson survived, but another roller coaster week may have stored up more trouble for his government and ruling Conservative Party.

Britain's leader escaped without a major rebellion as "partygate" came to a head, with most Tory MPs deciding the illegal pandemic gatherings in Downing Street did not warrant bringing down a prime minister.

As the party's attention turns to the next general election expected in 2024, it has opted - for now - to keep the man nicknamed "Teflon" and "the greased piglet" in place.

In an interview on Friday (May 27), he waved off claims it had been a damaging few days after a report laid bare the extent of heavy drinking and partying in Downing Street during the pandemic.

"Well no, I wouldn't agree," he said.

Yet, there are significant challenges ahead, including difficult elections in two parliamentary districts and a deepening cost-of-living crisis. More MPs have called for his resignation, though not yet enough to trouble him, and he still faces a parliamentary inquiry into whether he lied over the pandemic parties.

Even a £15 billion (S$26 billion) support package to help Britons facing a cost of living crisis caused division when it was announced on Thursday (May 26). Though it won widespread support from consumer groups and economists, traditional low-tax, pro-business Tories accused Mr Johnson of abandoning party principles.

Only last week, Mr Johnson had ordered his MPs to vote against the Labour Party's call for a windfall tax on energy firms. So, when his government slapped a 25 per cent levy on oil and gas companies to help fund the support package, it left some Conservatives asking how the party can distinguish itself from the opposition.

'Socialists'

Tory MP Richard Drax accused the government of "throwing red meat to socialists", while former cabinet minister David Davis pointedly warned that "stability of tax and low tax both encourage investment and growth".

Mr Johnson defended the move to Bloomberg, saying that while the package was "big potatoes," it was "commensurate with the pressures that people are facing".

He said all Conservatives, including "the most extreme free market variety", understood the need to help people with soaring energy costs. He also warned that it won't be enough to cover people's extra costs.

"We've got to be absolutely clear with people it's going to be difficult," he said. "What we can do is make sure that we deal with the underlying causes of inflation but also keep our economy strong and open to investment."