Boris Johnson to fight to save career in testimony on Covid-19 lockdown parties

LONDON - Britain’s former prime minister Boris Johnson will face hours of questioning on Wednesday about whether he misled Parliament over rule-breaking Covid-19 lockdown parties at a hearing where he will be fighting for his political career.

Parliament’s Committee of Privileges is investigating whether Mr Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street last September, intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament in a series of statements about the rule-breaking parties.

The former leader, who considered an audacious bid for a second stint as prime minister last year, is due to give evidence to the committee over several hours in a televised session.

If the committee finds Mr Johnson intentionally misled Parliament, then he could be suspended from the House of Commons, the Lower House of Parliament.

Any suspension longer than 10 days could prompt a by-election in his constituency.

The committee published 110 pages of evidence on Wednesday, showing that some Downing Street officials said Mr Johnson must have known that parties had taken place despite his denials.

Mr Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former top adviser, said it was “comical” the former prime minister thought a garden party in Downing Street in May 2020 was a work event.

“The PM certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him and, when he walked outside, he saw a drinks party,” said Mr Cummings who, after leaving Downing Street, repeatedly called for Mr Johnson to be ousted.

The so-called “Partygate” scandal ultimately contributed to the downfall of Mr Johnson.

It followed months of reports that he, alongside other senior government figures, had been present at alcohol-fuelled gatherings in Downing Street during 2020 and 2021 when much of the rest of Britain was forced to stay at home.

The outcry and repeated allegations of lying eventually prompted the resignations of most of his top team of government ministers, including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In an interim report published this month, lawmakers on the committee – made up of seven lawmakers with a majority of members from the governing Conservative Party – said Mr Johnson may have misled Parliament on four occasions, and that the rule-breaking should have been “obvious”.