Straitstimes.com header logo

Bomb hoax forces Turkish Airlines to make emergency landing in Barcelona

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spanish Civil Guard officers responding at the scene on Jan 15, after a Turkish Airlines aircraft landed at El Prat Airport in Barcelona following a bomb threat.

Spanish Civil Guard officers responding at the scene on Jan 15, after a Turkish Airlines aircraft landed at El Prat Airport in Barcelona following a bomb threat.

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:

MADRID - A false bomb threat delivered via an onboard mobile connection caused a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to make an emergency landing at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport on Jan 15, Spanish police and the airline said.

A Turkish Airlines spokesperson said earlier that the plane had landed after crew detected that a passenger had created an in-flight internet hotspot which was named to include a bomb threat as the aircraft approached Barcelona.

Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement that following a thorough inspection of the aircraft after its passengers had disembarked, the alert had been deactivated and no explosives had been found.

Spanish airport operator AENA said El Prat was operating normally.

Police have launched an investigation to determine who was behind the hoax, the statement added.

Turkey’s flag carrier has faced previous incidents of hoax threats, usually made via written messages, that led to emergency landings over the years. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australian teen charged with making hoax mass shooting calls in the US
Bomb threats sent under Japanese lawyer’s name disrupt Seoul schools in latest hoax wave
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.