Bohemian Rhapsody original manuscript fetches over $2m at London auction

LONDON - The original manuscript for epic Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody sold for £1,379,000 (S$2.2 million) on Wednesday at an auction of Freddie Mercury memorabilia in London.

Sotheby’s auctioneer Oliver Barker called the 15-pages of pencil and ballpoint pen remarks – which also reveal that the title was originally going to be Mongolian Rhapsody – a “modern cultural icon”.

A Yamaha quarter-tail piano went for £1,742,000, including buyer’s premium and fees.

The items were among over 1,400 lots of Mercury memorabilia up for grabs at Sotheby’s, with the famous auction house’s facade decorated with a huge moustache for the occasion.

Mercury’s cherished baby grand was purchased by the charismatic star in 1975 after an exhaustive six-month search for “the ideal instrument to bring to life” his compositions.

A record 2,000 bidders from 61 countries registered to take part in the sale.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation, two organisations involved in the fight against Aids.

“I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend more full of love and life than anyone I’ve ever met, as well as a brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions,” John said in a message read out at the start of the sale.

“He was kind, generous and funny and it is a tragedy that Aids took him from the world much too soon,” he added.

The auction kicked off with the green door to Mercury’s garden on which fans scrawled tributes.

The door to his Garden Lodge home in west London sold for £412,750, far in excess of the £15,000-25,000 estimate.

Other items being sold off at the auction include furniture, clothing, art works and knick-knacks.