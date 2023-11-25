Blow for far-right Geert Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs Cabinet role

THE HAGUE - Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders’ already difficult task of forming a government became even harder on Nov 24, when the head of the ruling party immediately snubbed a role in his Cabinet.

The Netherlands is under scrutiny in Europe and further afield after Wilders’ PVV Freedom Party touched off a political earthquake by comfortably winning the general election on Nov 22.

But Mr Wilders’ dream of leading a far-right coalition as prime minister received a major blow when the liberal VVD of departing leader Mark Rutte declined to join him.

The complicated electoral maths of the Netherlands means Mr Wilders needs the support of at least three other parties to build a stable coalition following his stunning win.

With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Mr Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition.

Virtually assured of seven seats from the BBB farmers party, Mr Wilders still needs to convince the pro-reform New Social Contract Party of whistleblower Pieter Omtzigt to bring him 20 seats.

But even if Mr Wilders gets Omtzigt on board, he still needs the VVD and its 24 seats.

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, still reeling from an electoral battering after Mr Rutte’s 13 scandal-hit years at the helm, said the voters had delivered a clear message.

“The big winners are the PVV and the NSC. After 13 years, we are destined for a different role. The voters said: ‘VVD, sit this round out’,” Ms Yesilgoz told reporters.

But cryptically, she said she would “support” a centre-right Cabinet, raising the possibility of the VVD voting with a minority government on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Wilders, 60, said he was disappointed with her decision.

“This does not make it any easier. Forming a government might now take months,” he said.