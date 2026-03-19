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Blogger who criticised Putin put in psychiatric facility: Russian media report

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FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Mr Ilya Remeslo made a career denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s (above) critics until he became one himself

PHOTO: REUTERS

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A pro-Kremlin figure who unexpectedly denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine in a social media post this week that went viral has been placed in a psychiatric facility, Russian media reported on March 19.

Mr Ilya Remeslo made a career denouncing Mr Putin’s critics until he became one himself, posting a manifesto late on March 17 to his 90,000 followers on Telegram titled “Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin”.

He said Mr Putin had prosecuted a “failing war” in Ukraine that had killed millions and torpedoed Russia’s economy to the detriment of its citizens’ well-being.

“Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate president. Vladimir Putin must resign and be brought to trial as a war criminal and a thief,” Mr Remeslo wrote in his post.

On March 19 , St Petersburg’s Fontanka newspaper reported Mr Remeslo had been hospitalised in the city’s Psychiatric Hospital No. 3.

It said the hospital’s information desk confirmed a patient with Mr Remeslo's name and surname was available to receive packages.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm Mr Remeslo was in the facility. Fontanka did not specify the grounds on which he may have been admitted. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.