Blinken set to launch charm offensive on first official trip to Europe

BRUSSELS • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to launch a European charm offensive on his first official trip to Brussels yesterday, as he looks to rebuild ties with Nato allies and the EU.

The top US diplomat will attend a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers and hold talks with European Union chiefs as he tries to mend ties that were strained under former president Donald Trump.

High on Nato's agenda is the future of the alliance's 9,600-strong mission in Afghanistan, after Mr Trump struck a deal with the Taleban to withdraw troops by May 1. US allies are waiting for President Joe Biden to make a decision on whether he is sticking to that date, but no concrete announcement is expected from Mr Blinken.

"There are no easy choices and for now, all options remain open," said Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference. "The security situation is difficult and we will take all the necessary measures to keep our troops safe."

Mr Biden last week said it would be "tough" for Washington to meet the deadline. That prompted outrage from the Taleban, who warned the US would be "responsible for the consequences".

Nato allies say they are willing to stay in Afghanistan longer, if Washington remains as well. There are some 2,500 US troops there and American support is vital to keep the Nato mission going.

Washington is scrambling to revive a peace process that has dragged on, and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kabul on Sunday. The US and its allies are desperate to avoid seeing Afghanistan slip back into being a haven for terror groups two decades after they intervened in the wake of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

Mr Blinken's visit to Brussels aims to make good on Mr Biden's assurances that the US hopes to strengthen the "transatlantic partnership" after the Trump years. Washington says Mr Blinken will "deliver an important foreign policy speech focused on his commitment to rebuilding and revitalising alliances" in Belgium.

Nato is looking to paper over divisions in the alliance, but challenges remain, including bolstering defence budgets and squabbles with Nato member Turkey. Mr Blinken is also expected to discuss challenges, including Russia and China, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Washington is keen to enlist Brussels in a united front of democracies against the rising power of Beijing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE