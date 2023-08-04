Blinken accuses Russia at UN of ‘assault’ on global food system

UNITED NATIONS, United States - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took aim at Russia at the UN Security Council on Thursday, accusing Moscow of “blackmail” over its recent withdrawal from a key grain initiative.

America’s top diplomat, chairing a meeting about food insecurity at the UN’s headquarters in New York, told the 15-member Council that “hunger must not be weaponised.”

He singled out Russia, saying its invasion of Ukraine last year had sparked an “assault” on the global food system.

Mr Blinken lambasted Moscow for pulling out last month from the so-called Black Sea grain initiative.

The agreement had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the sea during the conflict between the two countries.

Moscow refused to extend the deal, leading to a spike in grain prices that hit poorer countries hard.

“Every member of this council, every member of the United Nations should tell Moscow enough, enough using the Black Sea as blackmail,” said Mr Blinken.

“Enough treating the world’s most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war,” he added.

The agreement, signed in July 2022 with Turkey acting as UN-backed facilitator between Ukraine and Russia, aimed to alleviate the risk of famine in the world by guaranteeing access of Ukrainian grain to work markets despite the war.