Blaze at Moscow construction site kills at least seven

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MOSCOW, April 28 - At least seven people were killed and 13 others injured in a fire at a building under construction in northern Moscow on Tuesday before firefighters brought the blaze under control, authorities said, according to TASS news agency.

Russia's emergency services said the fire broke out in an unfinished multi-storey residential building in the Aeroport district, spreading across the second and third floors.

They said more than 30 people were rescued from the site, where up to 200 people were thought to be present. Firefighters used lifting equipment to reach upper levels while teams worked inside the smoke-filled building.

Prosecutors said a criminal case had been opened into possible violations of construction safety rules, and investigators were working to establish the cause of the blaze. REUTERS