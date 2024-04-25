Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse

PARIS - The blades of the windmill on top of the Moulin Rouge cabaret, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night, firefighters said on April 25, just months before the French capital hosts the Olympics.

While the reason for the accident was not yet known, the Moulin Rouge’s director Jean-Victor Clerico said there was no sign of “foul play”, adding the cause was “obviously a technical problem”.

No one was hurt and there was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said.

The accident will add to concerns of whether Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, is ready to host the throngs who will descend on the City of Light during July-August for the Olympic Games.

Hundreds of thousands of people watch the cabaret’s daily shows each year, with many more stopping to look from the outside at the landmark at the foot of the Montmartre hill.

“Fortunately this happened after closing,” a Moulin Rouge official had earlier told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on condition of anonymity.

“Every week, the cabaret’s technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems,” the source said, adding that there was no more information on the reason for the collapse.

“It’s the first time that an accident like this has happened” since the cabaret first opened its doors on Oct 6, 1889, the source said.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told broadcaster TF1 that “safety architects” had been sent to the scene.

An AFP journalist saw workers loading the slightly twisted blades of the windmill into the bed of a truck for removal.

The letters M, O and U had also been toppled from the name spelled out on the building’s facade.

“I can’t believe it,” said Exauce, a cook at the cabaret who asked not to give his second name.

He saw the blades on the ground as he arrived for work around 8am.

“It’s as if the top had been chopped off the Eiffel Tower, it hurts me,” said Daniel, a 58-year-old who said he passes the Moulin Rouge every day on his way to work.

“I hope they repair it soon,” he added.