Blackmail, bluff or brinksmanship? Hungary’s Viktor Orban rattles EU unity

BRUSSELS (fdbluff16) - Was Viktor Orban just bullying his European colleagues in order to kick loose a few billion euros in EU funding, or would he really blow apart the bloc’s united stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Across two days of debate in Brussels, the Hungarian premier adopted an uncompromising tone in public, but behind closed doors the decision-making process played out within the structure of EU rules.

“He prefers unity. He doesn’t want to block everything. He’s more reasonable that the image he portrays,” a source from one of the member state summit delegations told AFP.

“Then he handles the domestic front, he says: ‘I stood tall’, ‘I imposed my veto’.”

The final EU summit of 2023 was to have been a historic show of unity and resolve in the face of Moscow’s aggression and 22-month-old all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv was to receive a four-year macroeconomic support package of €50 billion (S$70 billion) – a lifeline for the war-ravaged government – and an invitation to begin formal EU membership talks.

Mr Orban, already in a fight with Brussels over billions of euros in frozen EU funding to develop his own economy and the EU leader closest to Putin’s Moscow, appeared in no mood to play ball.

To open EU accession talks with Ukraine would be, he declared, “a completely senseless, irrational and incorrect decision” which he could not permit – until, a few hours later – he did.

Mr Orban could have vetoed the EU enlargement plan, but instead he agreed to discreetly leave the room, allow the remaining 26 leaders to adopt the historic measure by consensus.

There was astonishment in the corridors of the Brussels’ summit venue that he had blinked so early. Leaders had joked that they had packed several clean shirts in case the debate went into next week.

And then there was stupefaction when, after missing a chance to veto Ukraine’s EU membership ambitions, the authoritarian blocked the adoption of an EU budget (MFF) update containing the €50 billion.

“Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine, veto for the MFF review. We will come back to the issue next year... after proper preparation,” Mr Orban declared, in a social media post.